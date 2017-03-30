Tanner Mengore convicted of lesser charge of vehicular manslaughter in Cayucos crash

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers Pause

1:31 Meet pups Kiya and Pumpkin, two super sweet sisters looking for a home

1:02 View from the air: The Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge demolition on Highway 1 in Big Sur

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

0:42 Big Sur's Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge plummets into ravine during demolition

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery