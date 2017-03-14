Bradley woman faces 6 years in prison for string of fires near Lake Nacimiento

A Bradley woman accused of setting multiple fires in the North County in the summer of 2016 entered pleas of no contest to two charges in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Monday.
Debra Kay Collins pleaded no contest to one count each of wildland arson and possession of an incendiary device, in exchange for the remaining charges — five counts of arson and another count of possession of an incendiary device — being dismissed.
The charges stem from last summer, when Collins allegedly admitted to starting several fires in the Lake Nacimiento Drive area that each burned about an acre of land between Aug. 7 and Sept. 1. Though the fires overlapped the much larger Chimney Fire, which burned more than 46,000 acres, investigators determined that Collins was not involved in igniting that fire.
Collins’ sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 24. She could serve up to six years, eight months in a state prison, according to Deputy District Attorney Lee Cunningham.
Andrew Sheeler: 805-781-7929, @andrewsheeler
Comments