Downtown SLO collision injures 4, driver arrested for suspected DUI

San Luis Obispo police have arrested a man suspected of felony driving under the influence, following an injury collision in downtown SLO early Saturday.
Police Sgt. John Villanti said the collision occurred at 1:29 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Monterey and Santa Rosa streets. Villanti said two vehicles, one southbound on Santa Rosa and the other westbound on Monterey, went through the intersection at the same time, despite one of them having a red light.
A total of seven people were involved in the accident between the two vehicles, and four were transported to a local hospital, including two for moderate injuries and two “with complaints of pain,” Villanti said.
Villanti said one of the drivers, Nicholas Adam Hembree, 27, was arrested for felony DUI and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he remained in custody Saturday afternoon on a $100,000 bond.
