Man charged with assaulting, kidnapping Pismo Beach police officer

A Pismo Beach police officer’s attempt to take a suspect into custody in December ended with the officer allegedly being carried off in the suspect’s vehicle, according to charging documents filed in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Thursday.
Derek James Carlson, 27, is charged with kidnapping, assault with a non-firearm deadly weapon and two counts of resisting an officer. He also faces misdemeanor counts of drug and paraphernalia possession.
Officer Chris Siglin of the Pismo Beach Police Department was attempting to take Carlson into custody on Dec. 6 when Carlson made a break for a nearby vehicle, according to Pismo Beach police Chief Jake Miller.
As Carlson climbed into the vehicle, Siglin attempted “to pull him back out of the car, and (Carlson) actually (pulled) Siglin into the car and (started) driving,” Miller said.
Carlson made it about a block, Miller said, before he was stopped and taken into custody.
Judge Jacquelyn Duffy is scheduled to arraign Carlson on March 15.
