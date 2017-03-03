Kristin Smart investigation continues 6 months after Cal Poly excavation

Almost six months after the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office made a surprise announcement that it would excavate a Cal Poly hillside in light of a new “lead” in the Kristin Smart disappearance investigation, officials continue to evaluate “items of interest” found during the dig.
On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office released the following statement: “The Sheriff’s Office continues to assess and review the results of the search operation at Cal Poly and develop strategies for moving forward with the investigation. We ask that we all continue to support the Smart family and would encourage anybody with information related to the case to please share it through Crime Stoppers. This investigation remains active but there are no further updates at this time.”
Smart has been missing since Memorial Day weekend in 1996. She was last seen walking back to her dorm after an off-campus party.
On Sept. 6, the Sheriff’s Office announced that a new lead directed investigators to a hillside near the Cal Poly “P.” They said the lead “strongly suggests” the former Cal Poly freshman’s remains may be buried there. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the FBI, which collected items of interest, including bones, that were taken to a secure facility for analysis.
A spokeswoman for the FBI could not be reached immediately for comment Friday. Anyone with information about Smart’s disappearance is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
