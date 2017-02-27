Cambria man’s molestation conviction overturned due to prosecutor’s error

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:00 Cambria bakery heavily damaged by vehicle that crashed into building

0:37 Motorcyclist killed in Shell Beach crash

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

0:57 Protests at Cal Poly against Milo Yiannopoulos

1:56 Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay

1:04 Hiking Hang Glider Hill in Cayucos

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery