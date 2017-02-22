Atascadero High School vandalized with anti-Trump graffiti

Multiple buildings at Atascadero High School were discovered defaced with graffiti Wednesday morning, some of which targeted President Donald Trump.
At about 7 a.m., an Atascadero police officer checked the high school on foot and found the graffiti, said Atascadero police Sgt. Caleb Davis. It appeared that the vandalism happened Tuesday night, and the school’s resource officer is handling the follow-up investigation, Davis said.
Repeated calls to Atascadero High School and the Atascadero Unified School District were not answered.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
