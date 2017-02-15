Charges filed in Atascadero home invasion robbery

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has filed felony criminal charges against the seven men arrested early Saturday morning after a home invasion robbery in Atascadero, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. They are expected to be arraigned Thursday.
The suspects are: Carnell Bowden, 34, of San Bernadino; Tamone Thompson, 37, of Hayward; Michael Bowden, 31, of Long Beach; Joseph Perry, 35, of Antioch; John Cichosz, 36, of Oakley; Daniel Gonzalez, 47, of Antioch; and Treaveon Falls, 26, of Long Beach.
The complaint names three victims in the robbery. Three counts of felony home invasion robbery were filed against each of the men, plus three counts of felony assault with a firearm and one count of felony first-degree burglary with a person present. The men also face sentence-enhancing allegations on each charge related to the use and possession of guns.
According to the Atascadero Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 8400 block of San Gregorio Road at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday and reported two vehicles leaving the area. Officers, with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol, stopped the vehicles and arrested the men inside, who allegedly were found with the victims’ property and firearms, one of which was reported stolen.
Police said the suspects specifically targeted the home and took a “large amount” of cash and property. The complaint alleges the men “took, damaged, and destroyed property” that exceeded $200,000 in value.
Police said the suspects entered the victims’ home, identified themselves as law enforcement officers, held the victims at gunpoint and forcefully restrained them. One of the victims was able to free himself from the restraints and called 911.
The complaint, however, does not allege that any of the men impersonated law enforcement.
During the robbery, Perry and Gonzalez allegedly used a handgun and Thompson allegedly used a shotgun, according to the complaint.
Perry faces three additional charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, illegally possessing ammunition and having previously been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in a Pittsburg, Calif., court in 2012.
Carnell Bowden faces one additional charge for previously being convicted of a serious or violent felony, in this case assault with a firearm in San Bernardino in 2006, according to the complaint.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
