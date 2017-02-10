Second mother, a Nipomo native, dies of injuries from suspected DUI crash in Orcutt

A mother of three who grew up in Nipomo and graduated from Arroyo Grande High School has died from her injuries suffered in a suspected DUI crash in Orcutt on Monday, the California Highway Patrol said Friday.
Tricia Jensen, 37, of Santa Maria was in critical condition after the single-vehicle, rollover accident and remained on life support for days afterward, CHP Officer Dave Medina told Noozhawk.
However, Jensen was taken off life support and died Thursday night, Medina said Friday morning.
She suffered major head trauma, and was flown by helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after the crash, which occurred at 1:40 a.m. Monday.
Another passenger, Leann Stauffer, 37, of Santa Maria, was declared dead at the scene, the CHP said.
The accident involving a 2016 Lexus occurred on northbound Highway 135 north of Lakeview Road.
The driver of the vehicle, Cameron Oliver, 25, of Santa Maria, sustained minor injuries, and was taken by ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center, the CHP said.
Oliver, who was believed to be under the influence of alcohol, was arrested, according to the CHP.
He posted $100,000 bail and was released from custody Tuesday morning.
Oliver is scheduled to return to Santa Barbara County Superior Court on March 8. According to her Facebook page, Stauffer was in a relationship with Oliver.
A fourth person in the vehicle, Brian Freeborn, 38, of Santa Maria, sustained minor injuries but declined medical treatment.
GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families Jensen and Stauffer, who leaves behind two children of her own.
The GoFundMe page for Stauffer’s family raised $8,500 toward the $15,000 goal as of Friday morning, while Jensen's GoFundMe page has collected more than $13,500 toward the $20,000 goal.
