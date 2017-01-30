Paso Robles school district to pay $1 million in teacher sex case

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park Pause

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

1:20 Doomsday clock moves forward