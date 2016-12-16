Driver faces 8 years in prison for wrong-way crash that killed Los Osos woman

A Paso Robles woman accepted a plea deal last week in the alleged DUI crash that killed 26-year-old Los Osos resident Lindsay Matzie and seriously injured her two passengers.
Lauren Allysa Alderete, 23, initially had pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of vehicular manslaughter that carried several criminal enhancements for causing great bodily injury and for driving under the influence. Alderete also was critically injured in the crash.
On Dec. 6, Alderete pleaded no contest to the charge and admitted to the great bodily injury enhancements in exchange for the dismissal of the DUI enhancement. According to court records, she is expected to be sentenced to eight years in state prison. She will begin serving that sentence once she has healed from upcoming surgeries. Alderete’s criminal proceedings had long been held up while she recovered from her injuries.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 16, 2015, Alderete, entered a southbound lane off-ramp of Highway 101 near Spring Street in Paso Robles. Dispatchers received reports of a wrong-way driver on the highway, but by the time patrol units located her, Alderete had collided head-on with Matzie’s Toyota sedan, which was carrying passengers Rotsen Victoriano, 29, of San Luis Obispo, and Ken Cordova, 26, of Atascadero.
Matzie was pronounced dead at the scene. Cordova and Victoriano were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries, and Alderete was flown to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno in critical condition. According to court documents, Alderete had a blood alcohol content of 0.15.
Matzie, a 2007 graduate of Morro Bay High School, worked at the Med Stop Urgent Care Center in San Luis Obispo. She was described by her boss as compassionate, kind and “the best medicine we’ve ever provided here.”
Alderete and her family are also facing a lawsuit from Victoriano’s family alleging that Alderete negligently drank alcohol knowing she was going to drive. The lawsuit states only that it seeks an amount in excess of $25,000. A hearing in that case is scheduled for March 8 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.
Alderete is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 10.
