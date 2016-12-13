Camp SLO employee arrested in false bomb report at Camp Roberts

A Camp San Luis Obispo employee was arrested on Nov. 30 on suspicion of falsely reporting bombs at Camp Roberts.
Joyce Ann Perkins, 59, allegedly called Cal Fire about 7:37 a.m. Oct. 1 to report the presence of bombs at Camp Roberts that would detonate later that afternoon, according to a CHP news release.
Camp Roberts was put on lockdown, and the CHP, California State Parks and other military and law enforcement personnel searched the base for explosive devices.
After no explosives were found, a CHP and California Army National Guard investigation led law enforcement to Perkins, a full-time Camp San Luis Obispo employee.
CHP officers arrested Perkins on suspicion of making a false bomb report. She was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, where she was held in lieu of $20,000 bail until she was released on bond.
Perkins remains on administrative leave from her position, pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident, according to Capt. Jason Sweeney, a spokesman for Camp San Luis Obispo and Camp Roberts.
