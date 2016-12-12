CHP releases name of wrong-way driver who hit police car

The 18-year-old woman who struck a police car early Sunday in an alleged DUI has been identified as Miranda A. Miranda of Nipomo.
According to the CHP, a Guadalupe police officer taking a prisoner to Santa Barbara County Jail was struck head-on at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday as he was driving southbound on Highway 1 south of Brown Road.
The officer spotted an oncoming pickup truck traveling north in the southbound lane and attempted to evade it while also applying the brakes. The driver of the truck, Miranda, also swerved and the two cars collided head-on.
Miranda was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving with a presumptive blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit, police said. She reportedly received minor injuries.
The officer was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment of injuries to his face, hands, arms, knees and abdomen. He was later released and is expected to fully recover, CHP said. The male suspect in the back of the vehicle was extricated and taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
Noozhawk contributed to this report.
