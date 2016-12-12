CHP releases name of wrong-way driver who hit police car

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.' Pause

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:01 Dogs in holiday costume prance down the Avila Beach promenade

1:11 Hope's Village president has big plans for tiny homes

4:17 Laurence Juber Trio use music to become mentors at Morro Bay High School

1:18 How part of Adelaida Creek is being restored

1:22 Highlights: Foot Locker 2016 Cross Country National Finals