Oceano woman pleads not guilty in champion triathlete’s death

An Oceano driver suspected of striking and killing a world-class triathlete who was cycling in Edna Valley pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.
Lisa Smith, 53, is accused of driving into 58-year-old Bridget Dawson of San Luis Obispo on July 14 after drifting onto the right shoulder of Highway 227 south of Biddle Ranch Road. Dawson, who was riding a bike in the bicycle lane, was struck from behind and later pronounced dead at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
The California Highway Patrol determined that Smith was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.
Dawson, wife of Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business Dean Scott Dawson, was a champion triathlete who led her age group in the World Championships in Auckland, New Zealand, in 2012. She also won in the U.S. Duathlon Championships from 2013 to 2016.
Smith is due back in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Jan. 9.
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
Comments