Two men — already in jail — charged in Paso Robles liquor store robbery

Two suspected North County gang members were charged Wednesday with robbing a Paso Robles liquor store in early November, and officials say they are investigating whether the two have any connection to other recent armed robberies across San Luis Obispo County this year.
Isaac Ward Tabarez, 23, of Atascadero, and Elmer Rosendo Quiterio, 22, of Paso Robles, were already in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of unrelated charges when investigators tied them to the incident, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.
According to jail logs, Tabarez was booked on suspicion of violation of parole on Nov. 16 and is being held without bail. Quiterio was booked a day after the alleged robbery on suspicion of driving under the influence and evading an officer and was being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.
The store in the 700 block of Creston Road was robbed just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 12. The suspects in the case allegedly stole alcohol and cash and fired handguns into the air as they fled the store.
On Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed felony charges of armed robbery against the two, charges that carry enhancements for the alleged use of firearms and participating in a criminal street gang. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning, according to court records.
Paso Robles Police Lt. Tim Murphy declined to provide details on what tied the pair to the Wayside Liquor robbery, citing the ongoing investigation. He said detectives continue to investigate what connection — if any — they have to at least six other armed robberies in the city since March, as well as others throughout the county.
