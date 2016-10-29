Two men rob Atascadero gas station at gunpoint, police say

Atascadero police are searching for two men who robbed a Chevron gas station at gunpoint at 9 p.m. Friday and then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The robbery took place at the Chevron station at 6280 Morro Road. One suspect pulled a gun and pointed it at the clerk during the incident, police said.
One suspect is described as about 6 feet tall, 200 pounds and wearing a denim jacket, blue shirt and gloves. The suspect with the gun was described as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black T-shirt and a black and white baseball cap with “NY” on it.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and a CHP helicopter assisted in the search Friday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.
