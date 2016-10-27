Cayucos man sentenced to three years in state prison in stabbing case

A Cayucos man arrested in November for stabbing his female tenant in the back was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison.
Matthew Sebastian Agrey, 44, pleaded no contest in September to a count of assault with a deadly weapon, a charge that carried and enhancement for causing great bodily injury, which was stayed pending successful completion of his sentence, according to court records. He will also pay about $1,000 in restitution to his victim.
Agrey was arrested Nov. 19 for a stabbing on Fourth Street in Cayucos. The victim, a 49-year-old female, was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for injuries that were not considered life-threateneing.
David Vogel, Agrey’s attorney, said Thursday that the stabbing was “wholly uncharacteristic” of his client, who had no prior history of arrests. Vogel said Agrey had a volatile relationship with the victim, whom he said Agrey was in the process of evicting.
“He was upset about (the victim’s) destruction of his house,” Vogel said. “He just lost it.”
Agrey remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail awaiting transfer to state prison.
Comments