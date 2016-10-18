Homeless man sentenced to prison for Grover Beach crime spree

A transient who Grover Beach police say started a fire, tried to steal a bus, burglarized a home and stole a car before a manhunt led to his arrest on the beach in June was sentenced Tuesday to six years in state prison.
David James Krause, 36, who has no known permanent city of residence, pleaded no contest last month to a felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two felony counts of theft of a vehicle with prior convictions. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed felony charges of arson, possession of a firearm by a felon and a third felony count of theft of a vehicle, according to court records.
Under terms of his plea, Krause will serve six years in prison, with conduct and time-served credit of about seven months, and pay about $8,400 in fines and restitution.
Krause has remained in San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $115,000 bail since his arrest June 26, when the Grover Beach Police Department says he attempted to steal a bus on private property in the 300 block of Longbranch Avenue and instead struck a wooden shed and ran off before officers arrived.
While police investigated the bus theft, Krause allegedly burglarized a home in the 100 block of South Third Street, making off with several items, and then stole a car in the area, the Police Department said in a news release.
According to the CHP, Krause was driving the stolen vehicle erratically, running red lights and hitting curbs, and soon crashed the car on Highway 1 south of West Grand Avenue. A 911 caller said she witnessed Krause get out of a car wearing only underwear. He fled on foot toward the beach.
Police set up a perimeter, closed Highway 1 at the West Grand Avenue intersection, and called in a CHP helicopter to eventually locate him.
After further investigation, police suspected Krause of lighting a small brush fire in the 900 block of West Grand Avenue. Five Cities Fire Authority put out that fire before any structures were damaged.
