SLO man accused of molesting two girls will stand trial, judge rules

The case against a San Luis Obispo man accused of sexually abusing two girls will move toward trial after a judge ruled Thursday that there was enough evidence to merit nine felony charges.
Matthew Roland Betts, 44, is facing charges of lewd acts on a child under the age of 14, lewd acts on a child with force, and sexual penetration of a victim under the age of 10. Those charges include various criminal enhancements, one of which carries a possible sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge John Trice heard testimony from a San Luis Obispo Police Department detective who interviewed the alleged victims.
Betts, a contractor, was arrested in March after he allegedly inappropriately touched the 8-year-old daughter of a client who witnessed the abuse, Det. Suzie Aanerud testified. He was arrested again in June after investigators contacted a 13-year-old girl — a daughter of Betts’ former girlfriend — whom Betts repeatedly abused in 2012, Aanerud said.
While the detective looked on during the interview, the 13-year-old sent a text message recounting the abuse to Betts, who allegedly acknowledged the incidents.
At the end of the hearing, Trice took into submission an argument from Betts’ attorney, Jeffrey Radding, that the lewd acts with force charges should be dismissed. Trice upheld the charges Thursday.
However, Trice denied a motion by the California Attorney General’s Office to suspend Betts’ state contractor’s license.
Betts is out of custody on $250,000 bail with an order not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 with the exception of his daughter, according to court records. He is due back in court Oct. 12.
