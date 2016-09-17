Armed robber hits Sally Beauty Supply in SLO, police say

A masked man allegedly robbed a San Luis Obispo beauty products store and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash Saturday afternoon, according to police.
Around 4 p.m., the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a call of an armed robbery at Sally Beauty Supply inside the Madonna Plaza Shopping Center, according to a news release.
Witnesses told police that a man entered the store wearing a brown baseball cap, a silver “Halloween style” mask, sunglasses and a gray coat; the man approached an employee who was behind the counter, flashed a handgun and demanded money from the store’s cash register, the release states.
Police said the clerk gave the man cash from the register, and the man left the store on foot toward El Mercado. It’s unknown whether the man fled the area on foot or in a vehicle, according to the release.
The man was further described as approximately 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, with an average build, police said. Store employees were unable to describe the man’s ethnicity because his face was completely covered, the release states.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call the SLO Police Department at 805-781-7312, or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
