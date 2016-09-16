Bradley woman arrested for allegedly setting fires in the North County

A Bradley woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of setting several fires in the North County over the summer.
Cal Fire law enforcement officers in August began a surveillance investigation into a series of fires in the Lake Nacimiento Drive area that ignited starting in June, according to a Cal Fire news release.
Officers, with help from the Kern County Fire Department and the cooperation of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office, identified Devorah Collins, 58, as a potential suspect.
During an interview, Collins allegedly admitted to starting several fires, although investigators were able to dearting several fires, although investigators were able to determine she wasn’t involved in igniting the Chimney Fire.
Collins was arrested on suspicion of eight counts of arson, two counts of manufacturing an incendiary device, two counts of use of a time delay device, eight counts of arson during a state of emergency and one count of resisting a police officer.
She’s scheduled to be arraigned in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court on Sept. 19.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
