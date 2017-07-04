An old rival is on Coast Union’s football schedule for 2017

For the first time in seven years, the Coast Union football team is scheduled to take on the Mission Prep Royals. The last time they met, in 2010, both schools used 12-man teams, and the Broncos took it on the chin, 39-0.
This year, the Royals have switched to eight-man football — the Broncos switched to the eight-man format in 2012 — and the two teams will clash in San Luis Obispo on Sept. 8. The schedule was announced by head coach Ron Garcia; former head coach Charlie Casale is serving as Coast’s offensive coordinator.
Coast Union will play eight games, including five at home, with the final four games of the season Coast Valley League contests. The Broncos finished 2016 with a 2-2 record in league play. Among their non-league opponents, only Riverdale Christian returns is a holdover from last year’s schedule.
The Broncos launch the season Sept. 1 at home against Laton. Also on the schedule, the Broncos will play Riverdale Christian at home Sept. 15; Kings Christian at home Sept. 22; at Maricopa on Sept. 29; Cuyama Valley at home Oct. 6 at home; at Valley Christian Academy on Oct. 20 and their season finale at home against Shandon on Oct. 27.
