New eatery opens on site of Oceanpoint Ranch resort in Cambria

There’s no splashy facade on The Canteen restaurant at Oceanpoint Ranch resort at 7200 Moonstone Beach Dr. in Cambria. In fact, there’s not even a big sign on the low-key, one-story building that’s home to the new cafe and general store.
But you don’t need to find the green door, knock three times or say “Joe sent me” to get in. Hungry resort guests, area residents and others all are welcome at the small new eatery that’s tucked away on the north end of the property’s 9-acre site.
Chef Mike Despres offers breakfast daily at The Canteen from 7 to 11 a.m. and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5 to 9 p.m.
A recent breakfast menu included: The Canteen’s signature breakfast burrito of scrambled eggs, black beans, potatoes, smashed avocado, roasted red peppers, grilled onions, three-cheese blend and chipotle sour cream; morning soy-chorizo tacos; a daybreak sourdough sandwich; quiche; classic egg-meat-potatoes-and-toast meals; buttermilk hotcakes; steel-cut oatmeal and a yogurt-granola-berries-honey dish. Prices ranged from $7 to $10 per entrée.
Dinner options encompassed one soup, two salads and eight entrees. Among the latter were: campfire trout wrapped in applewood bacon; oven-braised short-rib ragu with pappardelle pasta; Texas-style mopped pork ribs with smoked gouda mac and cheese; herb-roasted chicken; salmon salad; dry-rub tri tip; vegetarian chili; and a double-patty and bacon cheeseburger. Entrée prices ranged from $12 to $27.
“Grab-and-go” items also are available.
Since 2016, Pacifica Hotels has owned and operated Oceanpoint Ranch, which for more than 55 years had been known as San Simeon Pines Resort. Pacifica has been in the midst of a $4 million remodeling project of the lodgings. Oceanpoint has 61 rooms, a solar-heated pool, outdoor fire pits and an assortment of games, including shuffleboard, cornhole, croquet and faux cow roping.
For details, call 805-927-4648 or visit oceanpointranch.com.
