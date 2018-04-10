‘Major progress’ seen at Mud Creek on Hwy. 1, despite rain

In an update emailed April 3 to Cambria Chamber of Commerce members, chamber President Mel McColloch reported on topics ranging from the Highway 1 closure at Mud Creek to the condition of community restrooms and problems arising from homeless people hanging around community restroom facilities in East and West Village.
McColloch visited the Mud Creek site, and noted that “even with the recent rains, Caltrans has made major progress. As we were standing on the site, you could see many rocks continuing to fall from the upper slide areas. The slides are still moving several inches per day, so it is still difficult to project a highway opening date.”
McColloch said that, if the slides stop moving soon “and there are no further setbacks,” he feels that “the highway could conceivably be open” to one-way traffic “prior to the end of the summer season.”
He said Pastor Brant Baker from Community Presbyterian Church is organizing a community project to deal with issues arising from the homeless encampments and their occupants. “Several organizations and chamber board members are working with the (sheriff’s) deputies assigned to Cambria on the homeless project,” McColloch wrote.
McColloch indicated that the Cambria Community Services District has hired a firm to clean the two community restroom facilities once a day. Signs are to be posted to prohibit loitering near those buildings, one each in East and West Village. He said the warnings should reduce the incidents of camping nearby, panhandling and “doing occasional drug sales” in those areas.
Cleanup
During Mission Country Disposal’s free spring cleanup days from Monday, April 23, through Friday, April 27, residential customers in Cambria can discard more garbage, recycling and greenwaste than usual.
On the regular trash day, each customer can set out at the curb up to 12 bundles, bags and containers of discards, which can be mixed and matched in separate containers. Those discards shouldn’t block the usual waste wheelers.
Place excess garbage in tied bundles, 33-gallon trash cans or similarly sized containers. Each cannot weigh more than 75 pounds; bundles and boxes must be no more than 4 feet long.
There’s no extra cost for the semi-annual cleanup services, but hauling away up to two bigger items costs $10 per item. If a bulky or overly large item requires two men to handle it, removal will cost more.
Advance arrangements for those bulky pickups must be made at least one week in advance by calling 543-0875. The same is true for metal or electrical items.
All items, including waste-wheelers, must be at the curb by 6 a.m. on the regular trash day.
No hazardous waste will be collected. No plastic or plastic bags should be included with recycling or greenwaste.
A similar cleanup campaign in Cambria is to happen Sept. 10 through 14.
