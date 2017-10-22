1 person dead in Cambria house fire

A house fire in Cambria early Saturday morning left one person dead.
The fire was reported just after midnight Saturday and was contained to the top story of the house on Leona Drive, according to Cambria Fire Department Capt. Daniel McCrain. One person was found dead inside the home, McCrain said.
McCrain did not have additional information about the deceased.
The cause of the fire and death is under investigation. Additional details were not immediately available.
