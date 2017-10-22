The Cambrian

1 person dead in Cambria house fire

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

October 22, 2017 5:08 PM

A house fire in Cambria early Saturday morning left one person dead.

The fire was reported just after midnight Saturday and was contained to the top story of the house on Leona Drive, according to Cambria Fire Department Capt. Daniel McCrain. One person was found dead inside the home, McCrain said.

McCrain did not have additional information about the deceased.

The cause of the fire and death is under investigation. Additional details were not immediately available.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made 1:40

Cambria Scarecrow Festival: See how the kooky and eclectic scarecrows are made
What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain 2:39

What led up to the Mud Creek Slide, and what's next? Caltrans engineers explain
Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving 0:24

Mud Creek Slide on Hwy. 1 in Big Sur isn't done moving

View More Video