Don’t look now: Pinedorado’s just around the corner

If you’ve got a classy car and a burning desire to be in Cambria’s Pinedorado parade, event chairman Jeff Neilsen wants to talk to you, soon.
Several dignitaries need chauffeur service for the parade, Neilsen said, and he hasn’t yet located enough vehicles to accommodate all those people.
Contact the parade chairman at 805-395-6659 or email him at Pinedorado@gmail.com.
While parade-entry registration officially closed July 25, Nielsen said on Tuesday, Aug. 15, that he’s got some flexibility in signing up a few more entries, especially for “regulars” who simply let the deadline get past them.
As of Tuesday, he had 75 registered entries, some of which will have multiple units (especially those car show and car club entries). The procession starts at Main and Bridge streets at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Nielsen said the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles will try again to fly antique planes over the parade, an exciting event that bad weather prevented last year.
Pinedorado
The annual Cambria Lions Club celebration runs Sept. 2 through 4 at the Pinedorado grounds adjacent to the Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., with a huge car show Sunday, Sept. 3, Follies concert show Sept. 2 and 3, legendary beef-or-chicken barbecue, bingo, live music, entertainment, kids’ games, food, beverages, lots of socializing and more.
Among other North Coast events on Labor Day weekend are: The American Field Service 5K Fun Run, with signups at the high school at 7 a.m. and race start at 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; and the Joslyn Recreation Center waffle breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m.
Follies
Pinedorado officials say this year’s Follies concert will be different than any previous Labor Day weekend presentation in Cambria. The show featuring popular solo singer and ensemble vocalist Kiki Ebsen and her band will take to the Veterans Memorial Building stage at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3.
Tickets are $60 for front-row-table “angel seats,” which include beer or wine, and $30 for general admission tickets, which do not. They’re available at the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, 767 Main St. For details, call 927-6234 or go to www.pinedorado.com. For more about Ebsen, go to https://kikiebsen.com/home.
Ebsen performs around the world. Previously, she also supported such musical notables as Chicago, Tracy Chapman, Boz Scaggs, Michael McDonald and Christopher Cross.
Perhaps Ebsen’s highest-profile entertainment connection is her father, the late actor/dancer Buddy Ebsen, whose roles as Davy Crockett’s sidekick, as private investigator Barnaby Jones and as Jed Clampett in the Beverly Hillbillies made him a legend known to millions. Kiki Ebsen produced and starred in “To Dad with Love: A Tribute to Buddy Ebsen,” a multi-media jazz/cabaret homage to her father.
Car show
The show lovingly shepherded by Nate Fearonce and his auto-loving helpers has grown exponentially since its launch in 2007. The show (from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, around the Veterans Memorial Building and along Cambria Drive) features all years and makes of cars, bikes and other vehicles.
There are awards in 27 competitive classes, raffle prizes, pub refreshments and live music and special activities for youngsters. Show participants receive a T-shirt, food, goodie bag and dash plaque. Entry-fee donation is $50.
