Harmony flavors the summer by dishing out ice cream

It’s always the season for ice cream, but that’s especially true in summertime. So, Harmony Valley Creamery’s vintage ice cream truck is stocked with the tiny town’s trademark dessert.

The most popular flavors are butter pecan and chocolate, according to town manager Tom Halen, although the ranking can change quickly. Other favored flavors are cookies and cream, mint ’n’ chip, strawberry and vanilla bean.

Staffers in the restored vintage milk truck dish up the small-batch ice creams in the one-block-small downtown area of Harmony from noon to 4 p.m. daily through July, unless the truck is booked for an event, Halen said. August hours were to be announced.

Harmony Glassworks and Harmony Pottery are continuing businesses in town, and Harmony Cellars tasting room is just up the hill.

Halen said a Harmony town social is to take place July 1, in conjunction with Harmony Cellars.

Some other places and times when the truck will be elsewhere include Atascadero’s Dancing in the Streets on Aug. 19 and at weddings July 19, Aug. 12, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14. In the past, customers have had the chilly treats at the Cambria Scarecrow Festival, CowParade launch party and charity auction, and chamber mixer at the San Luis Obispo County Food Bank.

Harmony Creamery ice creams are also available at Soto’s True Earth and California Fresh markets, with other outlets currently being courted.

Restoration on a second truck could be complete by August, Halen estimated. Renovations and updating on Harmony itself are progressing slowly.

“We have the chapel up and going and have spruced up the bridal room and private reception room,” he said in a June 13 email interview.

For details, go to http://harmonyvalleycreamery.com and http://harmonytown.com.

Stepladder Creamery tours

People who want to tour Stepladder Creamery can now book those visits online at http://stepladdercreamery.com/visit-us. The homepage also has links to their cows’ milk and goats’ milk cheeses, history and other items of interest about the farm’s friendly herd of LaMancha goats and the creamery and milking parlor inside a 102-year-old barn.

Visitors learn about how the cheese are made and get to taste the seasonal cheeses.

According to the website, Cambria’s Stepladder Ranch was founded in 1871 and has been family-owned and operated for three generations. Head dairyman/cheesemaker Jack Rudolph operates the creamery, dairy and the ranch, where they also raise old-spot heritage pigs for pork and grow Haas avocados, various citrus fruits and rare subtropical fruits.