The Cambrian

May 02, 2017 7:55 AM

Spaghetti dinner to help Cambria foreign-exchange student

The Cambrian

A spaghetti fundraiser to help Cambria student Holly McHaffie defray the costs of studying in Spain next year will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St.

Dinners of spaghetti, salad and garlic bread will be served for a $10 donation each. Life music will feature members of Rough House from 1 to 2 p.m., the House Band from 2 to 4 p.m. and David Plumb from 4 to 5 p.m.

McHaffie hopes to study in Spain as part of the AFS program.

Tickets to the dinner are available by calling Glenda at 805-215-4551 or Shelley at 805-674-2293.

