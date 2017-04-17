Water board prepares cease-and-desist order over Cambria plant

State water regulators staffers are preparing a cease-and-desist order for a troublesome brine-holding pond that’s part of Cambria’s Sustainable Water Facility. The plant isn’t in operation now, because municipal wells are full after heavy rainfall this winter.
At the July meeting of the Central Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board, the agency could consider taking that action against the Cambria Community Services District, according to an April 13 notification letter sent to the CSD and others by Michael Thomas, water board assistant executive director. However, the water board’s action might be delayed to a later meeting.
The letter also said state staffers are preparing an administrative civil liability complaint that the water board could consider in July or September.
The letter states that, since a drenching downpour Jan. 9, there’s been too much liquid in the brine-holding pond (also called a surface impoundment) on San Simeon Creek Road. The complaint relates to violations of waste-discharge requirements, could carry fines of up to $5,000 a day.
Each day of not having enough “freeboard” in the pond could cost the district a $1,000 fine, depending on the water board’s decision. In this case, freeboard is the distance between the top of the pond structure and the level of brine and rainwater contained therein.
Water board and CSD staffers will meet Wednesday to discuss the letter and the situations listed within it, according to district engineer Bob Gresens.
This report seriously calls into question the level of competence at our CCSD.
Harry Farmer, Cambria Community Services District director
He said, “Until we have this meeting, it would be premature to respond” in any detail about the water board’s letter. “In general, we have been in communication regularly with the water board on the pond levels and other progress we have been making since the January 2017 flooding across San Simeon Creek Road.”
Greg Sanders, vice president of the CSD board, said Sunday that “the district has been in daily communication with the RWQCB since before the notices of violation were issued” in February.
“On only a handful of occasions did the RWQCB staff question the input from the district on management of the problems at the brine pond and compliance with the RWQCB orders. It is, therefore, very surprising that the RWQCB staff would now raise issues regarding compliance with orders related to the notices of violation.
“What does not seem to be taken into account,” Sanders continued, “is the extraordinary series of storms and factors out of the district’s control that resulted in flooding of the brine pond. The district has developed a remedy for that problem,” which involves trucking the excess liquid in the pond to the district’s wastewater treatment plant.
CSD Director Harry Farmer said in an email interview Monday, “This report seriously calls into question the level of competence at our CCSD. In addition, the current and future financial challenges resulting from our Emergency Water Facility should be of major concern to all Cambrians.”
He encouraged all Cambria ratepayers to discuss this report with their friends and neighbors, and then express both criticism and constructive ideas in letters to the editor and at upcoming board meeting as to how the board and district should move forward.”
Farmer added that “The current and possible future environmental problems presented by this project strongly need to be addressed as well.”
History
This isn’t the first time the water board has reprimanded the district. On Feb. 9, RWQCB issued three notices of violation, which could carry almost $600,000 in fines. Those notices were primarily about chronically late reports and failure to meet water-quality regulations.
The latest letter addresses changes that were required by the February action, but which water board staffers don’t feel have been accomplished yet, or for which the district didn’t provide specific enough answers addressing the issue.
“For example, we required a plan to determine the accuracy of the current water-level markings in the surface impoundment’s north berm. That plan was not provided or addressed,” Thea Tryon, senior engineering geologist for the water board, wrote in an email interview Monday.
What does not seem to be taken into account is the extraordinary series of storms and factors out of the district’s control that resulted in flooding of the brine pond.
Greg Sanders, Cambria Community Services District director
Thomas wrote April 13 that “this letter recommends compliance actions, reviews” the CSD’s official response to official notices of violation issues Feb. 9, “and notifies CCSD of impending formal enforcement.”
The letter also cites “162 newly identified violations” of water board orders controlling how the Sustainable Water Facility plant and the pond are operated. Among those violations are failures “to analyze leachate for pH, temperature and electrical conductivity,” record the flow, maintain the required freeboard, sample previously dry lysimeter for up to 27 constituents, and “failure to design, construct and operate the surface impoundment so as to ensure a minimum 5 foot separation between wastes and the highest anticipated elevation of groundwater.”
The district also waited “a total of 385 days after the installation of a new dechlorination system at the plant before submitting a properly modified report on that modification.”
Tyron said that “these violations were discovered upon our review of the CCSD’s responses to our Feb. 9 notices of violation.”
