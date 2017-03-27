Wanted in Cambria: Chili chefs and car show entries

The Cambria Chili Cook-Off and Car Show invites county chefs and car owners to sign up for the annual event, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23.
The event will be in the parking lot of the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., and the adjacent Pinedorado Grounds. It will feature gourmet chili, music, raffle drawings and beer, along with classic and custom cars and motorocycles.
Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite cars and motorcycles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with chili tasting and voting from noon to 3 p.m.
In last year’s event, La Terraza Mexican Grill took a bow for the second straight year as the judges’ choice in the Cambria Chili Cook-Off, while T-Rex Chili of Manhattan Beach took top honors as the People’s Choice.
In last year’s car show, Mike Estrada took first place for his 1941 orange Ford Coupe.
To register for the car show or to enter the chili cook-off, call 805-927-3624.
