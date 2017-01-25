Consultants progress on North Coast hazard mitigation plan

As the North Coast digs out from under damage done during a series of January storms that brought rain, wind, mudslides, flooding, falling trees and more, consultants continue working on a study they say will help the community plan better for such events and recover more quickly from them when they happen.
Bob Neumann and Sheri Eibschutz of Category Five Professional Consultants emailed an update Jan. 10 to stakeholders, informing them about progress made toward preparing Cambria’s $39,500 Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. Most of that fee is being funded by a grant; the district is paying $9,500.
The Cambria Community Services District authorized preparation of the plan, and CSD officials are coordinating the effort with county officials, the county Fire Safe Council, Cambria FireSafe Focus Group and other stakeholders.
When completed and approved, the plan would lay out a roadmap for how Cambrians should prepare for hazards, emergencies and natural disasters. It also could help the community qualify for federal funds and grants toward mitigation and repairs.
Consultants list accomplishments
The consultants listed some recent accomplishments in their update. They said they have:
▪ “Reviewed the county General Plan, land-use regulations, flood ordinances, past disaster declarations, flood-insurance rate maps, repetitive-loss-properties reports and the county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.”
▪ Held an informational workshop with the planning group of about two dozen stakeholders. (The discussion and power-point presentation included details on hazard mitigation requirements and the planning process.)
▪ And are “nearing completion on the community profile, hazard profiles and risk-vulnerability assessments.”
“We will have an administrative draft done shortly,” Neumann wrote, “and will begin working with the CCSD staff in completing the district’s capability assessment and preliminary goals and objectives.”
