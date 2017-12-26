SLO magician takes first place at Magic Master Summit Competition

San Luis Obispo

Local magician Elliott Hunter was awarded first place in the 2017 Magic Master Summit Competition. Elliott, a second-year student at Cal Poly, has been performing magic for more than 10 years and is a student at McBride’s Magic and Mystery School in Paradise, Nevada.

He competed with a billiard ball manipulation that he’s been perfecting since his freshman year of high school.

The Magic Master Summit Stage Magic Competition was created and is hosted by world class Illusionist, David Davinci, who received several competition entries from all over the globe.

Elliott hopes to graduate from Cal Poly by 2020 with a degree in manufacturing engineering. He performs monthly at the famed Magic Castle in Hollywood, as well as for several on- and off-campus events in the San Luis Obispo community.

To learn more about Elliott, visit ehuntermagic.com, elliotthofferth.com and facebook.com/themagicofelliott.

Atascadero

Atascadero High School graduate Susan Silveira has been awarded Outstanding Music Educator of the Year for the Central Coast Section, made up of San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties.

Silveira teaches concert band, marching band, jazz band and choir to fourth- through eighth-graders at eight schools in Hollister.