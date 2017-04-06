Easter egg hunts and events in SLO County

Saturday, April 8
Avila Beach Easter Festival
10 to 11:30 a.m.
The Avila Beach Civic Association and the San Luis Yacht Club are hosting a family-oriented festival that will include snacks and coffee by Big Al’s at the Beach. Activities include egg coloring, crafting an Easter bag and a hunt for eggs. There will also be a bounce house. Free. Avila Beach Community Center, 191 San Miguel St. 805-627-1997.
Groovy Grover Beach Easter Egg Hunt
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Festivities in Grover Beach will include a petting zoo, egg hunt, face painting, an appearance by the Easter Bunny and Easter baskets. Free. Exploration Station, 867 Ramona Ave. 805-242-0309.
Chocolate Egg-stravaganza (SLO)
10 a.m. to noon
Hop on down to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in San Luis Obispo to learn the story of Easter eggs from the Easter Bunny. Children can also decorate their own Easter egg. Free. 1344 Nipomo St. 805-543-7212.
Friday, April 14
Cambria Farmers Market egg hunt
2 to 5 p.m.
The Cambria Farmers Market, sponsored by the Cambria Lions Club, will have an egg hunt and Easter basket giveaway. Veterans Memorial Building parking lot, 1000 Main St. contact@cambriafarmersmarket.com.
Saturday, April 15
Easter Egg Hunt at Orchard Supply Hardware (Paso Robles)
9 a.m. to noon
Children will have the chance to search for a special gift-filled egg in the nursery department of Orchard Supply Hardware in Paso Robles. Adult supervision is required. 2005 Theatre Drive. www.osh.com/egghunt or call 805-226-0604.
Family Egg Hunt and Festival (Arroyo Grande)
10 a.m.
Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Department’s 28th annual event will include egg hunts for all ages, egg toss contests, pony rides, raffles, face painting, carnival games, cotton candy and a petting zoo. Admission to the festival is free, but there will be a fee for some activities. Elm St. Park, 1221 Ash St. 805-473-5476, www.arroyogrande.org.
Bay Osos Kiwanis Club Annual Easter Egg Hunt
10 a.m. to noon
Bay-Osos Kiwanis Club presents its 28th annual Easter Egg Hunt on the community center lawn. Event will include a hot dog lunch, bounce houses, balloon animals, petting zoo and photo op with the Easter Bunny. South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades, Los Osos. 805-801-4444.
Easter Egg-stravaganza (Pismo Beach)
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Meet the Easter Bunny at Dinosaur Caves Park in Pismo Beach. Event will also include games, bounce houses, crafts and food. A magician is set to perform at 10:30 a.m. and noon. Bring a basket or bag for the egg hunt. 2701 Price St., Pismo Beach. 805-773-7063, www.pismobeach.org.
Hippity Hoppity! (SLO)
11 a.m.
Join the Easter Bunny in San Luis Obispo for the city’s annual egg hunt for children 8 and younger. The event will include 3,000 toy-filled eggs, prizes and photo opportunities. Free. Laguna Lake Municipal Golf Course, 11175 Los Osos Valley Road. 805-781-7300.
