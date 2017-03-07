Good News about Hank Gibbs and SLO Classical Academy

San Luis Obispo
Students at Old Mission School donned green T-shirts on Rare Disease Day in support of Mission College Prepatory High School student Hank Gibbs, who spoke to the students about his rare disease, Parry-Romberg syndrome, and to raise awareness of rare diseases and the impact they have on patients’ lives.
According to Terri Gibbs, Hank’s mother, the school first celebrated Rare Disease Day four years ago in recognition of Hank, who at that time was a seventh grader. The tradition continues even though Hank is now in high school.
Rare Disease Day is an annual worldwide observance held on the last day of February.
▪ ▪ ▪
An anonymous donor recently gave the San Luis Obispo Classical Academy a $33,000 gift.
"We will be allocating 100 percent of this generous gift toward furthering our mission of offering the finest education here on the Central Coast. We are extremely grateful," said Cozy Faber, development director of the academy.
