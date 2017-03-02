Good News about Cannon and Leticia Gomez

San Luis Obispo
Cannon, a local engineering consulting firm, recently raised $1,800 during its Well Worth It campaign to provide clean, safe drinking water to developing countries.
The annual pancake breakfast fundraiser, donated and prepared by Popolo Catering, was served to more than 160 attendees.
Since its inception in 2010, the Well Worth It campaign has raised more than $100,000 to pay for seven wells and a drilling rig, according to a news release.
Cannon has partnered with the nonprofit organization Charity: Water in the campaign to provide drinking water to developing countries.
Paso Robles
Leticia Gomez, owner of Leticia’s First Class Cleaning Inc., is in partnership with the nonprofit Cleaning for a Reason to offer free cleaning service to individuals fighting cancer.
Gomez, who is in her third year of partnership with the organization, has donated her services to two patients so far this year and also makes a monthly donation.
“I like to help sick people,” Gomez said. “Our communities stay strong when we help one another.”
For more information about the program, visit www.cleaningforareason.org.
