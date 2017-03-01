Good News about SLO Ministerial Association and the Cal Poly men’s basketball team

SLO County
The San Luis Obispo Ministerial Association has awarded three donations of $700 each to the Women’s Shelter Program of San Luis Obispo County, the Homeless Foundation of SLO County and Restorative Partners.
The donations were raised at SLOMA’s annual Interfaith Service.
▪ ▪ ▪
The Cal Poly men’s basketball team recently gave support to Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County by giving tickets to program participants and bringing five “Littles” courtside to watch the game.
“We are so appreciative for the support provided by Cal Poly Athletics in the form of educational aspirations. Many of these kids come from low-income families. Giving them a chance to visit a college campus for the first time encourages school success,” said Tatiana Abundis, program director for the agency.
