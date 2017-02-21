Good News about Learn. Connect. Play. Preschool and radio station 93.3 KZOZ

SLO County
Classic rock radio station 93.3 KZOZ recently raised $5,556 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County during the annual KZOZ Takeover event, which gives callers a chance to take over the airwaves with song requests and donate at the same time.
The donation will help the agency reach its goal of 60 new mentor matches in 2017 for youths in need.
“We love doing the Takeover every year, and being able to help Big Brothers Big Sisters was a bonus. It’s nice to know that what we are doing helps change a young person’s life,” said Jeff Kingman of American General Media.
