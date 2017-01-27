Good News about Big Brothers Big Sisters, Womenade and Transitions-Mental Health Association

San Luis Obispo
Tom’s Toys in San Luis Obispo donated $1,000 from holiday sales to Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County.
According to the agency, Tom’s Toys owner Ted Frankel became a mentor and Big Brother 42 years ago to a 7-year-old. He helped his “little brother” finish college, and now he is a successful accountant with two children of his own.
“Supporting children’s programs seemed like a natural fit for a toy store, and Big Brothers Big Sisters holds a place in my heart,” Frankel said.
Arroyo Grande
SLO County Womenade, a support network for those in crisis, received a donation of $1,122 from the Arroyo Grande Rabobank. Dan Snowden and Michele Starling made the presentation.
Womenade shares 100 percent of all donations with people in need.
SLO County
Transitions-Mental Health Association has received $2,500 from Central Coast Funds for Children.
The association announced that, for the third year in a row, teens will have the opportunity to enter the Equine Facilitated Psychotherapy program operated by Gina Sears, a licensed marriage and family therapist.
“I have seen this program support not only the therapeutic process for these kids but also self-esteem, balance and general health and fitness. We are so grateful to CCFC for recognizing the value of this program, and supporting it for another year,” said Alley Jensen, program manager.
