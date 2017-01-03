Good News about SLO Wine Country, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Oasis Restaurant and Catering

SLO County
SLO Wine Country recently announced the results from its annual fundraiser, Harvest on the Coast, which took place in November.
“We’re most excited that our Fund-a-Need auction raised more than ever before, providing $21,000 for Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County, an organization that provides positive adult mentors for children who face difficult life situations,” said Heather Muran, executive director of SLO Wine Country.
In addition, Big Brothers Big Sisters board of directors matched the donation, doubling the total gift to $42,000.
The three-day event included a Friday night winemaker dinner; a Saturday afternoon Grand Tasting & Auction; and Sunday winery open houses.
More than 1,150 people attended the various weekend events, according to a news release from the organization.
San Luis Obispo
Oasis Restaurant and Catering in downtown San Luis Obispo now donates all profits from beer and wine sales to CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of SLO County.
Since October, the restaurant has donated $2,200 to the organization that advocates for abused and neglected children in San Luis Obispo County.
Owners Chantale and Karim Ben Brahim cannot profit from the sale of alcohol because of their religious faith, but they wanted to provide their customers with a satisfying dining experience. They found a solution by donating those profits to CASA.
Good News? Send word of accomplishments in your community. Good News is published Wednesdays through Saturdays. Email: goodnews@thetribunenews.com; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905.
Comments