Hwy. 1 to Big Sur will reopen far earlier than expected, Caltrans announces

Travelers will be able to reach Big Sur from San Luis Obispo County by the end of July, Caltrans announced Tuesday, when scenic Highway 1 reopens at the Mud Creek Slide site.

The crucial road segment north of Ragged Point has been closed for more than a year due to a massive landslide and was projected to open in mid-September.

The $54 million project is building a new road on top of the landslide material.

The news is a big development for North Coast tourism, and reopening the highway in time for the second half of the summer could make a huge difference for local businesses.

Take a drive across the Mud Creek Slide in Big Sur, where Caltrans is rebuilding Highway 1 after a landslide wiped out the famous roadway in 2017. (Video taken in January 2018.) Joe JohnstonThe Tribune

July and August are prime season for visitors, so an earlier reopening for the internationally renowned All-American Highway and scenic byway could be significant for Hearst Castle and lodgings, shops and restaurants and any business that serves visitors and residents alike.

Mel McColloch, president of the Cambria Chamber of Commerce, said Tuesday morning that those businesses, especially the small ones hit hard by the road closure “will have a better chance of surviving” once the road reopens. “There’s a lot of pent-up demand,” he said.

A year ago, more than 5 million cubic yards of dirt, rocks and other debris slid onto a quarter-mile stretch of the roadway north of Salmon Creek, burying and destroying the pavement. The hillside continued to slide for months, but crews have been working hard dawn to dusk, seven days a week, to reopen the internationally renowned scenic stretch of Highway 1.

Caltrans representative Susana Cruz said Tuesday that there will still be a lot of work on the stretch of road that’s a bit further inland (east) than it used to be, and that work could continue for more than a year “as it will take two winters for it to really settle down where it’s going to stay.”

She said the road would be open for two-lane traffic, but with one-way traffic control “as needed.”