2 cyclists injured in crashes during AIDS bike ride in SLO County

Two cyclists were injured in crashes on Wednesday as the AIDS/LifeCycle bike ride traveled through San Luis Obispo County.
The first crash happened on Highway 1 south of Highway 46 at about 9:10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. In that crash, 28-year-old Bryan Alvarado of San Diego broke his clavicle and was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, according to the CHP.
No other cyclists were involved in the crash, and Alvarado's expected to be released after his injuries are treated, the CHP said.
The second crash happened about an hour later, according to the CHP. Gregory Enriquez, 39, of Valley View, was riding his bicycle west on Highway 46 West of Vista Point on his way to Highway 1, the CHP said.
In that area of the highway, the westbound lane slopes downhill and consists of one lane bordered by a paved asphalt shoulder to the north, according to the CHP. Between the shoulder and the lane is a painted white line with a rumble strip embedded in it, the CHP said.
As Enriquez went over the rumble strip, he lost control of his bike and was thrown over the handlebars, the CHP said. He hit the westbound lane of the highway, suffered major head injuries and was unconscious at the scene, according to the CHP.
The CHP's helicopter airlifted Enriquez to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Both Enriquez and Alvarado were participating in the bike ride, the CHP said.
Thousands of cyclists and volunteer “roadies” participated in the ride through San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday, as part of a 545-mile fundraiser from San Francisco to Los Angeles to end HIV and AIDS.
AIDS/LifeCycle, now in its 25th year, raises millions of dollars annually to support San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the HIV/AIDS-related services of the Los Angeles LGBT Center, according to a news release. Participants include both HIV-positive and HIV-negative riders, LGBT and allies, from almost every state and 16 countries.
This year's event has raised $16.6 million, the most ever in the ride's history, organizers said.
The riders camped in Paso Robles on Tuesday night before riding through the rest of the county toward Santa Maria on Wednesday.
The ride debuted in 1994 as the California AIDS Ride before it was reconfigured to the AIDS/LifeCycle. It is now the world’s largest annual HIV/AIDS fundraiser.
Comments