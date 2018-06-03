Firefighters are battling a blaze at Lake Nacimiento Resort on Sunday evening. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire has grown to 15 acres and two modular homes are on fire.
Firefighters are battling a blaze at Lake Nacimiento Resort on Sunday evening. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire has grown to 15 acres and two modular homes are on fire. Cal Fire
Firefighters are battling a blaze at Lake Nacimiento Resort on Sunday evening. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire has grown to 15 acres and two modular homes are on fire. Cal Fire

Local

2 homes on fire, 20-acre blaze burning at Lake Nacimiento Resort

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

June 03, 2018 05:29 PM

Update, 6 p.m.

The fire is now 20 acres in size and 30 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.

Update, 5:50 p.m.

Responders are evacuating the campground at Lake Nacimiento Resort and are "restricting access to the entrance of the resort," according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.

Update, 5:40 p.m.

The fire has grown to 15 acres and two modular homes are fully involved, Cal Fire said. According to emergency scanner traffic, multiple structures are threatened.

Original story:

Firefighters are battling a structure fire at Lake Nacimiento Resort that's spread into vegetation, Cal Fire said Sunday evening.

The blaze started about 5 p.m. and has spread about 3 to 4 acres into nearby vegetation, the agency said in a tweet.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated as we learn more information.

  Comments  