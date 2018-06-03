2 homes on fire, 20-acre blaze burning at Lake Nacimiento Resort

Update, 6 p.m.
The fire is now 20 acres in size and 30 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.
Update, 5:50 p.m.
Responders are evacuating the campground at Lake Nacimiento Resort and are "restricting access to the entrance of the resort," according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.
Update, 5:40 p.m.
The fire has grown to 15 acres and two modular homes are fully involved, Cal Fire said. According to emergency scanner traffic, multiple structures are threatened.
Original story:
Firefighters are battling a structure fire at Lake Nacimiento Resort that's spread into vegetation, Cal Fire said Sunday evening.
The blaze started about 5 p.m. and has spread about 3 to 4 acres into nearby vegetation, the agency said in a tweet.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated as we learn more information.
