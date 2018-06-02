20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, June 3

Pancake Breakfast
8 to 11 a.m.
Bacon, eggs, pancakes, juice and coffee. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7 donation suggested. 805-458-1671.
Classic at Pismo Beach Car Show
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vintage car show, live music, food, beer gardens and vendors. Through Sunday. Various locations, downtown Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7034.
Morro Bay Geology and Plants
9:30 a.m. to Noon.
Active hike, 2 miles. Quarry Trailhead Parking Lot, S. Bay Blvd., Los Osos. 805-772-2694.
Heart of SLO Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon.
A guide leads a two-mile walk showcasing historical people and places in downtown, Old Town, Chinatown and Tiger Town areas. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.
San Luis Obispo Greek Festival
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Greek food, beer, wine, music, dance, costume show and vendors. Benefits St. Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox Church. Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-8337.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Bear Market Riot
1 p.m.
Power-folk Americana. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Intro to Feng Shui
1 to 2:15 p.m.
Discover the art and science of balancing your well-being through your environment. Kindly RSVP. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Energy Exchange, $10 Suggested. 805-936-0359.
Lawless SLO Walking Tour
1 to 3 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20 adults; $10 under 18 and students. 805-470-0983.
Eldonna Edwards Reading and Reception
1 to 3 p.m.
Join author Eldonna Edwards for a celebration of her debut novel “This I Know.” Live music by members of Cafe Musique. Bang The Drum Brewery, 950 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-242-8372.
Pinot and Paella Festival
2 to 5 p.m.
Wine tasting, food and live music by Paso Wine Man Band. Benefits local youth arts programs. Templeton Park, 550 Crocker St., Templeton. $75. 805-239-2565.
Garden House’s Unbirthday Fundraiser
3 to 6 p.m.
Flamingo croquet, cupcake caucus races, raffle, refreshments and more. Benefits The Wonder Garden. Garden House, 480 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-7181.
San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra with Rudolf Budginas
3 to 6 p.m.
Wind music by American composers. Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.
Del Rey
3 to 8 p.m.
Guitar and ukulele concert at 3 p.m., ukulele blues party workshop at 5:30 p.m. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-543-2510.
Jeff Denson Quartet
4:30 p.m.
Jazz bassist, singer and composer. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $15 to $20. 805-227-6800.
‘Less Miserable’
6 p.m.
“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘Infusion’
6 to 8 p.m.
Acacemy of Dance. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $16 to $28. 805-544-1230.
Sunday Dance Parties
6 to 8 p.m.
Free lessons and fun dancing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free to $5. 888-395-4965.
‘The Last Flapper’
7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Wine Country Theatre. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
Jethro Tull
8 p.m.
Blues, folk rock, prog rock and jazz. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $60 to $99. www.jethrotull.com. 805-286-3680.
