20 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, June 3

June 02, 2018 04:08 PM

Pancake Breakfast

8 to 11 a.m.

Bacon, eggs, pancakes, juice and coffee. SLO Guild Hall, 2880 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $7 donation suggested. 805-458-1671.

Classic at Pismo Beach Car Show

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vintage car show, live music, food, beer gardens and vendors. Through Sunday. Various locations, downtown Pismo Beach. Free. 805-773-7034.

Morro Bay Geology and Plants

9:30 a.m. to Noon.

Active hike, 2 miles. Quarry Trailhead Parking Lot, S. Bay Blvd., Los Osos. 805-772-2694.

Heart of SLO Walking Tour

10 a.m. to noon.

A guide leads a two-mile walk showcasing historical people and places in downtown, Old Town, Chinatown and Tiger Town areas. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20, $10 students and children under 18. 805-470-0983.

San Luis Obispo Greek Festival

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Greek food, beer, wine, music, dance, costume show and vendors. Benefits St. Andrew the Apostle Greek Orthodox Church. Mission Plaza, 989 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-546-8337.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

Bear Market Riot

1 p.m.

Power-folk Americana. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.

Intro to Feng Shui

1 to 2:15 p.m.

Discover the art and science of balancing your well-being through your environment. Kindly RSVP. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Energy Exchange, $10 Suggested. 805-936-0359.

Lawless SLO Walking Tour

1 to 3 p.m.

A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20 adults; $10 under 18 and students. 805-470-0983.

Eldonna Edwards Reading and Reception

1 to 3 p.m.

Join author Eldonna Edwards for a celebration of her debut novel “This I Know.” Live music by members of Cafe Musique. Bang The Drum Brewery, 950 Orcutt Road, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-242-8372.

Pinot and Paella Festival

2 to 5 p.m.

Wine tasting, food and live music by Paso Wine Man Band. Benefits local youth arts programs. Templeton Park, 550 Crocker St., Templeton. $75. 805-239-2565.

Garden House’s Unbirthday Fundraiser

3 to 6 p.m.

Flamingo croquet, cupcake caucus races, raffle, refreshments and more. Benefits The Wonder Garden. Garden House, 480 Main St., Morro Bay. $20. 805-772-7181.

San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra with Rudolf Budginas

3 to 6 p.m.

Wind music by American composers. Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $15. 805-546-3198.

Del Rey

3 to 8 p.m.

Guitar and ukulele concert at 3 p.m., ukulele blues party workshop at 5:30 p.m. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-543-2510.

Jeff Denson Quartet

4:30 p.m.

Jazz bassist, singer and composer. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $15 to $20. 805-227-6800.

‘Less Miserable’

6 p.m.

“Les Miserables” spoof and vaudeville revue “#dating.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

‘Infusion’

6 to 8 p.m.

Acacemy of Dance. Spanos Theatre, Performing Arts Center, Cal Poly. $16 to $28. 805-544-1230.

Sunday Dance Parties

6 to 8 p.m.

Free lessons and fun dancing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. Free to $5. 888-395-4965.

‘The Last Flapper’

7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Wine Country Theatre. One-woman play about Zelda Fitzgerald, wife of novelist F. Scott Fitzgerald. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

Jethro Tull

8 p.m.

Blues, folk rock, prog rock and jazz. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $60 to $99. www.jethrotull.com. 805-286-3680.

