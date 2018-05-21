2 killed in head-on collision with semi truck on Hwy. 166

Two people were killed Sunday evening when their Honda Civic collided head-on with a semi truck, the California Highway Patrol said.
About 4 p.m., a 52-year-old man was driving a 2016 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 166 near Hubbard Avenue in New Cuyama, the CHP said. At the same time, 64-year-old Hector Farias was driving a 2013 Freightliner tractor-trailer westbound on Highway 166 near Hubbard Avenue.
The Honda's driver crossed a two-way left turn lane and entered the westbound lane of Highway 166, ending up directly in the path of the truck, according to the CHP. Before Farias could take any actions to avoid the car, the two vehicles hit each other head-on, the CHP said. Authorities do not know why the Honda's driver crossed into oncoming traffic.
The female passenger in the Honda was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown onto the road as a result of the crash, the CHP said. She suffered fatal blunt-force trauma injuries.
The Honda's driver was also not wearing a seatbelt and suffered fatal injuries, the CHP said. Neither the passenger nor the driver have been identified yet.
Farias lost control of the truck and it traveled through a wooden fence and came to rest facing southwest on Primero Street in New Cuyama, the CHP said.
Farias suffered minor injuries and was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, the CHP said.
The crash is under investigation and it is currently unclear whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
