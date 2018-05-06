Nancy Woodrum, 62, was reported missing in rural Paso Robles, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Nancy Woodrum, 62, was reported missing in rural Paso Robles, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
Nancy Woodrum, 62, was reported missing in rural Paso Robles, California, on Saturday, May 5, 2018. San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

Local

Woman reported missing in rural Paso Robles, sheriff says

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

May 06, 2018 10:37 AM

A 62-year-old Paso Robles woman was reported missing Saturday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Officials responded to a report of a missing person in the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive in rural Paso Robles about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

Nancy Collen Woodrum was last seen by neighbors Friday afternoon, officials said. Family members attempted to locate Woodrum at her residence Saturday morning but were not able to find her.

Woodrum is described as a 5-foot-8, 145-pound white female with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Woodrum's location is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

  Comments  