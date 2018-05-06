Woman reported missing in rural Paso Robles, sheriff says

A 62-year-old Paso Robles woman was reported missing Saturday, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.
Officials responded to a report of a missing person in the 5800 block of El Pharo Drive in rural Paso Robles about 3:15 p.m. Saturday.
Nancy Collen Woodrum was last seen by neighbors Friday afternoon, officials said. Family members attempted to locate Woodrum at her residence Saturday morning but were not able to find her.
Woodrum is described as a 5-foot-8, 145-pound white female with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Woodrum's location is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 805-781-4550.
Comments