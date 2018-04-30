Fatal big rig collision shuts down Highway 41 near Cholame 'Y'

Update: 4:30 p.m.:

CHP Templeton officer Patrick Seebart said initial reports indicate one person died in the collision, though the person's gender is unknown at this time.

Seebart said the collision occurred several miles east of the Cholame "Y," roughly one mile from the Kern County line.

Original story:

A fatal crash between a big rig and a Ford Mustang closed Highway 41 east of the Cholame "Y" on Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the collision, which was reported at 2:50 p.m. Highway 41 was closed between Highway 46 and Kettleman City, and the CHP expected the closure to last for around an hour.

Information on the reported fatality and the circumstances of the crash were not immediately available.

The collision also sparked a nearby vegetation fire, but that was quickly contained to 1.5 acres, Cal Fire tweeted.

This is the second fatal traffic collision near the Cholame "Y" this year. On April 6, a 60-year-old woman from Paso Robles drifted into the westbound lane for an unknown reason, clipping a vehicle and then colliding head-on with a farm labor van carrying eight people.

The collision killed the Paso Robles woman and the driver of the van, a 45-year-old man from Tulare.

