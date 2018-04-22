Motorcyclist killed in Hwy. 1 crash near Lompoc — second fatal collision since Friday

One person was killed Sunday afternoon in a crash involving a motorcycle and a Ford Explorer on Highway 1 south of Jalama Road near Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
At about 2:40 p.m., personnel from the county Fire Department, the Lompoc Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the scene, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
The male motorcyclist was ejected from the bike upon impact with the other vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Eliason said.
The Ford Explorer’s male driver, female passenger and two child passengers received minor injuries and were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance, Eliason added. Names and ages of those involved in the collision were not released.
The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash, which closed southbound Highway 1 for at least an hour, Lompoc police said.
This was the second fatal crash on Highway 1 near Lompoc since Friday morning, when one person was killed and three others were injured in a head-on collision, west of Highway 101.
Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at jscully@noozhawk.com.
Comments