Neighbor wakes father, son as fire destroys Paso home's garage

A house fire in Paso Robles early Sunday morning destroyed a two-car garage, the Paso Robles Fire Department said.
Just before 3 a.m., firefighters responded to the blaze in the 900 block of Player Lane, according to a news release. The home's occupants, a father and son, were sleeping but were woken up by a neighbor and safely evacuated before responders arrived.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a two-car garage on fire, with flames extending into the home's attic, officials said.
Responders were able to stop the fire in the attic, and worked to prevent smoke and water from damaging the rest of the home, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No one was hurt in the fire.
