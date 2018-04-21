Deputies trapped after crash knocks live power lines onto patrol car in Lompoc

Two deputies were trapped after a car they were pursuing crashed into a utility pole near Lompoc on Saturday afternoon, sending live wires onto their Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
At approximately 3:50 p.m., personnel from the county Fire Department, the Lompoc Fire Department, the Sheriff's Department, the California Highway Patrol and AMR responded to the scene on Highway 246 near Sweeney Road, fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
The pursuit involving the deputies and two people in a Honda coupe ended when the car lost control and slammed into a power pole, sending power lines down.
Live utility wires reportedly fell on the patrol vehicle and blocked at least one lane of the roadway, leading to a closure of Highway 246, Eliason said.
The deputies remained stuck in the vehicle due to the live power lines.
"They did the right thing," Eliason said. "If there are lines down on your vehicle, you stay in your car. They did absolutely the right thing by staying put."
CHP officers arrested the male driver and female passenger inside the Honda.
At least one person in the Honda received moderate injuries and was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria for treatment. The second person reportedly had minor injuries.
A crew from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was en route to the scene to de-energize the lines, but were not expected to arrive for more than 30 minutes, Eliason said.
Both lanes of Highway 246 were expected to remain closed for some time, Eliason said.
Complicating matters, the crash occurred near the end of the Santa Barbara Vintners Festival at River Park where ride-sharing drivers were trying to access to pick up customers.
