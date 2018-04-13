18 things to do in SLO County on Sunday | Horsemen Rendezvous, Lagoon Walk, Rockfest & more

Backcountry Horsemen Rendezvous
8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Horses, mules, riders, trainers and vendors from throughout California. Training sessions, presentations, equestrian games, auctions, packing clinics and more. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. Free. 805-610-0934. bchcalifornia.org/rendezvous.htm.
Central Coast Orchid Show and Sale
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vendors will offer a large variety of orchids, orchid books and orchid supplies for sale. Repotting demonstrations and plant doctors. South Coast Regional Center, 800 Branch St., Arroyo Grande. $6, Children 12 and under free. 805-929-5749.
Oceano Lagoon Walk
10 a.m. to Noon
Meet at the Oceano Dunes Visitor Center on Pier Ave in Oceano. Easy walk. 1.25 miles. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-772-2694.
TrueZion
1 p.m.
Live music. SLO Brew Rock, 855 Aerovista Place, San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-1843.
Little Squirts Olympics and Open House
1 to 3 p.m.
Open house/safety day, barbecue, Little Squirts Olympics. 3 months to 3 years old. Join 5 Cities Swim School, Police Department and Fire Department for water safety and kids swimming for kids. 5 Cities Swim School, 425 Traffic Way, Arroyo Grande. 805-481-6399.
Central Coast Rockfest 2018
1 to 5 p.m.
Music by Unfinished Business, Simple Society and Louie Ortega and Friends, plus food and raffle prizes. Benefits Evan Lalanne Medical Fund. Football Stadium, Arroyo Grande High School, 901 Fair Oaks Ave. $25, children under 12 free. 805-801-5006.
‘The 39 Steps’
2 and 7 p.m.
An everyman goes on the run in Scotland with a mysterious woman in hopes of stopping a spy ring. SLO Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $35. 805-786-2440.
‘Bus Stop’
2 to 4:30 p.m.
Weary travelers hole up at a roadside diner in the middle of a howling snowstorm in 1955. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St. $20. 805-927-8190.
‘The Sound of Music’
2 to 4:30 p.m.
In 1930s Austria, nun-in-training Maria meets the von Trapp family, falls in love and forms a singing group. Paso Robles High School, 801 Niblick Road. $12 to $15. 805-769-1500.
The Tax Band
2 to 5 p.m.
Live music. Olde Port Inn, 3993 Avila Beach Drive, Avila Beach. 805-595-2515.
SLO Israel Festival
2 to 7 p.m.
Israeli dancing lessons, children’s crafts, book exhibit and hummus and baba ghanoush cookoff. JCC-Federation of SLO. Congregation Beth David, 10180 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo. Free, $18 movie/dinner. 805-426-5465.
Symphony of the Vines: Baldwin Scores
3 p.m.
Contemporary orchestral music by Daniel Baldwin. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $30. 805-235-0687.
Jazz Vespers Concert
4 to 5:45 p.m.
Cuesta College vocal jazz ensemble Voce. Reception follows. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
‘Movieland Mayhem’
5 to 7:30 p.m.
Interactive murder mystery dinner theater. Ticket includes show, dinner, tax and gratuity. F. McLintock’s Saloon, 750 Mattie Road, Shell Beach. $50. 805-489-3875.
Gypsy Jazz
6 to 9 p.m.
Gypsy Jazz, featuring Ben Arthur and Ron Mileur. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘Corners of the Mouth’ Poetry Reading
7 to 9 p.m.
Malibu City Poet Laureate Ricardo Means-Ybarra and SLO County Poet Laureate Jeanie Greensfelder are the featured poets. Linnaea’s Cafe, 1110 Garden St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-903-3595.
Emma’s Revolution
7:30 p.m.
Benefit concert for People of Faith for Justice. Folk songwriting duo Pat Humphries and Sandy O with John R. Burr on keyboards. SLO United Methodist Church, 1515 Fredericks St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $30. 805-305-0612.
Alborosie
8 to 11:30 p.m.
Alborosie with special guests, Pure Roots and Earl Zero opening the show. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $27. 805-329-5725.
